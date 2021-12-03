Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,740 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,156 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DVN opened at $41.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $45.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

