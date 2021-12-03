Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 34.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $56.52 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

