Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Position Reduced by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,999 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.34. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $27,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,585 shares of company stock valued at $210,545. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

