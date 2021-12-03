10,675 Shares in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Purchased by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 158.8% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 441,759 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,007 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,833,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 73,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CNR shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In other news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNR opened at $16.52 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.04.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

