Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Invests $562,000 in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in L. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Loews by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,635,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,127,741,000 after acquiring an additional 242,595 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Loews by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,048,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $877,043,000 after acquiring an additional 93,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Loews by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,840,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,264,000 after acquiring an additional 55,452 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Loews by 5.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,024,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,308,000 after acquiring an additional 152,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Loews by 3.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,066,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,922,000 after acquiring an additional 71,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $55.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

