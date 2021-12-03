3,685 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Purchased by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 60.4% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 34.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,002. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $261.39 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $130.76 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.63.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.15.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

