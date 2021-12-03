Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Takes $476,000 Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,130,000 after buying an additional 1,566,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,860,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,959,000 after purchasing an additional 592,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,912,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,202,000 after purchasing an additional 711,924 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,116,000 after purchasing an additional 562,643 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MUR opened at $26.97 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -18.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.91.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.