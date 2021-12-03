Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Acquires New Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 457.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of STAG opened at $43.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.58.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.08%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

