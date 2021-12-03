ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 37.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 42.3% against the US dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $32,567.50 and $8.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.75 or 0.00362179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000554 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

