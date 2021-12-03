Short Interest in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Drops By 26.0%

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 903,400 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 175,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $10.24 on Friday. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $17.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $342.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 179.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 173.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 161.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

