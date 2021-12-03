Comparing Mace Security International (MACE) and Its Peers

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS: MACE) is one of 41 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Mace Security International to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mace Security International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mace Security International 9.37% N/A N/A Mace Security International Competitors -324.62% -201.22% -13.29%

7.8% of Mace Security International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Mace Security International has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mace Security International’s competitors have a beta of -142.54, meaning that their average stock price is 14,354% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mace Security International and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mace Security International $15.39 million $1.70 million 13.51 Mace Security International Competitors $2.83 billion $47.61 million 2.33

Mace Security International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mace Security International. Mace Security International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mace Security International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A Mace Security International Competitors 242 960 1242 29 2.43

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 27.68%. Given Mace Security International’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mace Security International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

