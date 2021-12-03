Analysts Anticipate Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.94). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

ROIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $8.84 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.83.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

