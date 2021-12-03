Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.310-$1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.39 billion-$26.39 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FUJHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Subaru from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subaru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.65. Subaru has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

