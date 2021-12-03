Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.27 million.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $19.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.43. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

