Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,121,000 after buying an additional 1,231,409 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 18.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,785,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,474,000 after buying an additional 272,321 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,253,000 after purchasing an additional 236,608 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 406,311 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN opened at $44.78 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.