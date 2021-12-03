Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of Tyler Technologies worth $20,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $45,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $56,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total value of $97,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total transaction of $5,478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,621 shares of company stock valued at $22,885,813 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

NYSE:TYL opened at $518.15 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.80 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.64 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

