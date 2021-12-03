Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 2,130 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $25,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,330,000 after buying an additional 24,333 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,101,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,799,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,941,000 after purchasing an additional 24,555 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 15.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 791,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,596,000 after purchasing an additional 103,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 18.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,163,000 after purchasing an additional 118,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

INSP opened at $222.98 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.18 and a 12-month high of $286.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.83.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

