Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.25% of Hubbell worth $25,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,724,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hubbell by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

HUBB stock opened at $202.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.71. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $149.07 and a 52 week high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.44%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.