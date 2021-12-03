Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,321 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.82% of Axonics worth $24,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Axonics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axonics by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Axonics stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.93.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

