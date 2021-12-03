Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 16,839 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,839 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $408,037,000 after buying an additional 150,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Glaukos by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,535,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,293,000 after purchasing an additional 83,953 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Glaukos by 94,784.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,106,000 after purchasing an additional 47,914 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Glaukos by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,200,000 after purchasing an additional 53,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

GKOS stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $41.40 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

