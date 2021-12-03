Sologenic (SOLO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.28 Million

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Sologenic coin can currently be bought for about $6.33 or 0.00011090 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sologenic has traded 96% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sologenic has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $5.28 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00064224 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00071711 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,592.05 or 0.08044052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00092768 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,896.58 or 0.99667701 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Sologenic Coin Profile

Sologenic launched on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,951,818 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLA? or USD?, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Sologenic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sologenic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

