Frax (FRAX) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Frax coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $30.48 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,259,074,682 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

