JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has $66.10 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. CICC Research raised JinkoSolar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.22.

NYSE:JKS opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.41. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $85.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. JinkoSolar had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,598,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,394 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,230,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 52,417 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,113,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,368,000 after purchasing an additional 173,597 shares during the period. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

