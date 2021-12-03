Zacks: Brokerages Expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to Post -$0.68 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will report ($0.68) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.19). Caesars Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($2.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $3.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.09) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.93.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,781,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

CZR opened at $90.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 2.92. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

