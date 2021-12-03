Short Interest in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Increases By 35.4%

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the October 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 377,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $29.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $32.19.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

REYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.