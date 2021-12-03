Ooma’s (OOMA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Alliance Global Partners

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OOMA. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $449.32 million, a PE ratio of -173.82 and a beta of 0.50. Ooma has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Ooma’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 11.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 110.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Ooma by 1.1% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 154,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ooma by 7.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

