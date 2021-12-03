CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Truist

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price target boosted by Truist from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUBE has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.56.

NYSE CUBE opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average is $50.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 123.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CubeSmart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in CubeSmart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 102,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 3.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CubeSmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

