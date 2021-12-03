Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VERU. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $554.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -694.31 and a beta of 0.50. Veru has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veru will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,578,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Veru by 339.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after buying an additional 801,404 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Veru by 407.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 436,394 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Veru by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,127,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after buying an additional 427,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veru by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 380,746 shares during the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

