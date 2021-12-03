Intertrust (OTC:ITRUF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Intertrust (OTC:ITRUF) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ITRUF. HSBC upgraded shares of Intertrust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertrust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intertrust in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of OTC:ITRUF opened at $18.89 on Friday. Intertrust has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.51.

Intertrust NV engages in the provision of private client, capital markets, corporate and fund services. Its services include private equity and debt fund services; real estate services; hedge fund services; capital market services; performance and reward management; private wealth services; and regulatory and reporting services.

