Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded to Hold at Loop Capital

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.64.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials stock opened at $158.48 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $166.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.07. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.