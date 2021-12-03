GamerCoin (GHX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.15 Million

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 3rd. GamerCoin has a total market cap of $34.14 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GamerCoin has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0976 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00064224 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00071711 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,592.05 or 0.08044052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00092768 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,896.58 or 0.99667701 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002724 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,698,563 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

