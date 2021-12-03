Ambire AdEx Price Reaches $0.79 on Top Exchanges (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Ambire AdEx token can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001385 BTC on popular exchanges. Ambire AdEx has a market cap of $107.67 million and $18.44 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00045015 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.89 or 0.00245047 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00087182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ambire AdEx Profile

Ambire AdEx (ADX) is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 144,650,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,207,828 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.ambire.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Buying and Selling Ambire AdEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambire AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

