Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research note issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLDR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Shares of BLDR opened at $73.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.10. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

