Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Reduced by William Blair

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $4.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.64.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $228.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.92. Biogen has a 52-week low of $224.46 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.84 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State Corp bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.