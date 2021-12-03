Peel Hunt Initiates Coverage on Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)

Analysts at Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.97. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

