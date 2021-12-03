TheStreet Lowers Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) to C+

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,568,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,248,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,079,000 after acquiring an additional 576,873 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,515,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,579,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,675,000 after buying an additional 77,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4,021.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,905,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,661,000 after buying an additional 1,859,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

