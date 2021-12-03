TheStreet Lowers Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) to C+

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.
Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,568,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,248,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,079,000 after acquiring an additional 576,873 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,515,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,579,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,675,000 after buying an additional 77,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4,021.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,905,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,661,000 after buying an additional 1,859,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.
Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.
