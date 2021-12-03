II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IIVI. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays downgraded II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.77. II-VI has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $558,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in II-VI by 3,861.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in II-VI by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,576,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the third quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the third quarter worth $303,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

