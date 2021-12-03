Short Interest in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Drops By 23.0%

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the October 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GNT opened at $5.13 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 18,776 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 17.6% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 157,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $653,000.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

