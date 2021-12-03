Short Interest in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Drops By 23.0%

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the October 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
GNT opened at $5.13 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
