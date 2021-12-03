Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.53

Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 116659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of -0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.36.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $460,200 in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 93.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 200.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

