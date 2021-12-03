Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.72

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 31449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

LTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

Get Latch alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Latch by 151.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Latch in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latch Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.