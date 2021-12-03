American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $81.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.32. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.13.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Electric Power stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.23% of American Electric Power worth $521,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

