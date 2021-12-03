Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.360-$1.370 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.97.

Shares of KIM opened at $23.13 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

