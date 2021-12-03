Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.97

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 1408175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,877,000 after buying an additional 1,560,500 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 478,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 57,191 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 119,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,124,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 674,356 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

