Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 229 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,264,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 263,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $185.97 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $142.36 and a one year high of $202.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.86 and its 200 day moving average is $186.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

