Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Invests $43,000 in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.36. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

