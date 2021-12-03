iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stock Position Lifted by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 237,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 411,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 149,543 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $22.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

