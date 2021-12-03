Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $64,000 in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Retractable Technologies by 136.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Retractable Technologies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RVP stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.73.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $36.36 million for the quarter.

Retractable Technologies Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

