6,000 Shares in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 48.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NRZ opened at $10.91 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.86.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRZ. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.11.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.