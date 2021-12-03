2,240 Shares in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $1,871,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 3,030.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03. Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $32.61.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.