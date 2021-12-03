2,645 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:UJUL) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:UJUL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UJUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â?? July in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â?? July by 438.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â?? July by 23.7% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â?? July by 162.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â?? July by 91.4% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 169,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 80,707 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â?? July alerts:

NYSEARCA UJUL opened at $27.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.14. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â?? July has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $27.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:UJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â?? July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â?? July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.